Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 27-January 2.

After taking a week off from the top spot, streaming shows and specials once again claim the first three spots of our list this week. The Star Wars Universe expands with The Book of Boba Fett (December 29 on Disney+), with bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) teaming up. Cobra Kai (December 31 on Netflix) sees rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka and Ralph Macchio) trying to work together. And the Harry Potter stars reunite on HBO Max to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first movie in Return to Hogwarts (January 1).

After being just out of the Top 10 last week, Yellowstone moves into the Top 5 for its Season 4 finale (January 2 on Paramount Network) as we wonder if John (Kevin Costner) will find out who really ordered the hits on his family. And for one of Jodie Whittaker’s final episodes, Doctor Who just makes it into the Top 10 with its New Year’s Day special (BBC America).

While Fox may have canceled New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the plan so far is for December 31’s programming to include Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on ABC and Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Peter Davidson on NBC.

What other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click over here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.