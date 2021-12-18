‘Cobra Kai’: Ralph Macchio on Terry Silver’s Return to the ‘Karate Kid’ World

After decades of feuding, rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, above) try out a truce on Season 4 of the Karate Kid spinoff, Cobra Kai.

Combining their dojos, they hope, will help bring down villainous Cobra Kai owner John Kreese (Martin Kove). But that’s as tough as mastering a crane kick. Daniel and Johnny “have difficulty getting past their own crap,” admits Macchio.

The series continues to mine plot points from past films. Here, Kreese disciple Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from the third movie, returns—a casting twist that surprised Macchio.

“If you told me 10 years ago that I’d be playing scenes opposite Terry,” Macchio says, “I’d say you’re insane.”

Cobra Kai, Season 4, Friday, December 31, Netflix