Ming-Na Wen on Fennec Shand’s Loyalties in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (VIDEO)

Talking to anyone associated with a Star Wars series is like a fun game where one person (the journalist) tries to get information out of the other (the talent), even though both parties know not much can be said. That said, TV Insider lucked out ahead of The Book of Boba Fett premiere because we got to speak with Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on the new Disney+ series.

“I actually pride myself in not just being able to keep secrets, but I pride myself in being able to pivot a question,” she tells us of the Mandalorian spinoff. “It seems like I’m answering the question and yet gave out no information whatsoever!”

There was still plenty to talk about during the chat, and Wen was able to clue us in on what to expect from the series. First off, the self-described “massive fan” of all-things Star Wars seems to have a solid handle on the character of Fennec and what the skilled mercenary is all about. “I think she has an honor code of the bounty hunters more than a moral line,” she explains. “I think her morality can shift based on what she needs because she is still a mercenary at heart.”

And as much fun as Wen had while making the show, she’s also looking forward to watching it like the rest of us. “What I can say is that the fans are going for an incredible ride. We’ve got Robert Rodriguez helming this and this man is so talented. I can’t tell you how insane his talents are,” she gushes. “He brings a certain rawness to this show that I think is very different from The Mandalorian which has a — it’s a Western, but there’s slickness to it. So I’m excited, I’m excited for the fans to enjoy and see The Book of Boba Fett.”

The Book of Boba Fett, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 29, Disney+