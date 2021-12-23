‘And Just Like That…’ Showrunner on Carrie’s New Friendship & Future Love Life

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for And Just Like That…, Season 1, Episode 4, “Some of My Best Friends.”]

HBO Max‘s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… kicked things off on a seriously dark note, but the show’s latest installment, “Some of My Best Friends,” brought shreds of light back into Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) life.

After deciding to sell her apartment following the death of Big (Chris Noth), Carrie seeks the professional help of Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) who is an expert at selling New York real estate. The two women strike up an interesting friendship as the installment carries out, sharing personal stories about their love lives.

And it seems as though this budding relationship could bring Carrie forward in her life. “Seema is a very important character because she’s single,” showrunner Michael Patrick King tells TV Insider. “Nothing in our franchise ever said everybody should couple up or there’s something off with you if you haven’t found somebody. So we created this powerful, powerful, sexy woman who still hasn’t found the love of her life.”

The hope, King reveals, is that by connecting Carrie with Seema, she’ll see the loss of Big in a different way, considering he was the love of her life, something that continues to elude Seema. So, could Seema’s efforts to find her big love in life push Carrie to pursue relationships after her loss? It’s a possibility.

“They’re both alone,” King remarks. “So whether that translates into going out on other dates, or whether it translates into them becoming a couple of comfort,” says the showrunner, will remain to be seen. “There’s an interesting life that can be there.”

This shift in Carrie’s outlook is also here to stay according to King who says, “We believe Carrie Bradshaw is devastated,” at the beginning of the series. So, as the show addresses her mourning process, the plan is to “have her heal and mourn and go back and go on.”

“I have no interest in taking the audience into a dark wood and leaving them there without a flashlight,” King clarifies further. “We’re not going to just leave Carrie by herself. But how we do it, why we do it, how far it goes remains to be seen.”

Don’t miss her experience as Carrie’s story continues in And Just Like That… on HBO Max.

And Just Like That…, New Episodes, Thursdays, HBO Max