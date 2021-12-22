‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Furious After Contestant Loses Car Over Technicality

Fans are once again airing their frustrations with Wheel of Fortune after another technicality robs a contestant of a big prize win.

On Tuesday’s episode of the long-running game show, contestant Charlene Rubush made it into the Bonus Round with $16,500. To add an Audi Q3 to her prize haul, all she had to do was solve a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing?” category. Simple enough.

Rubush’s first guess was “Choosing the right card,” which was close but not the correct last word. As the timer ran down, Rubush came in with another guess, this time answering, “Choosing the right… word.” This was the correct answer; however, Rubush was denied the prize due to a minor technicality regarding pauses.

“You know, this one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous,” explained host Pat Sajak, referring to the pause Rubush took before saying “word.”

Sajak continued: “We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

If Rubush had only answered one second sooner, she could very well have been driving away in a brand new Audi. This harsh ruling had some viewers at home up in arms, and they took to social media to let their voices be heard.

“I can’t choose the right “word” to explain how the #WheelofFortune just took the Audi away from the person who correctly got the puzzle right but lost on a technicality,” wrote one fan, adding #bahhumbug to his tweet.

Another viewer threatened to never watch the show again, stating, “I’m done! I’m with that lady. She deserves that Audi! That rule is the most dumbest thing ever! She had it right before the time was up!”

Despite the lack of new car, Rubush appeared more than happy to be leaving the show with $16,500 in her pocket and a free vacation.

