With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 13-19.

While streaming has dominated the top of our list lately, it’s HBO‘s Insecure, with its series finale on December 26, that claims that spot this week. At number two is Fox‘s All Madden documentary, celebrating legendary former football coach and sportscaster John Madden, a perfect way to spend your Christmas as a sports fan. And to close out a year filled with Bachelor seasons, fans can tune in to see who Michelle Young chooses in The Bachelorette season finale (December 21 on ABC).

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (as Neo and Trinity, respectively) return to The Matrix for Resurrections, available on HBO Max for 31 days beginning on December 22. On Netflix, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are among those dealing with a comet heading for Earth in Don’t Look Up (December 24). Plus, after that major Kingpin reveal in last week’s episode, is it any wonder that Hawkeye moved up a few spots (to close out the Top 10) for its season finale this week (December 22 on Disney+)?

For its 44th annual event, the Kennedy Center Honors (December 22 on CBS) include Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and Joni Mitchell. And Call the Midwife has its own Holiday Special (December 25 on PBS) set in Christmas 1966 and featuring Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril’s (Zephryn Taitte) winter wedding.