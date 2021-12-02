‘All Madden’: NFL’s Finest Reflect on John Madden’s Impact in First Trailer (VIDEO)

What better way to celebrate Christmas Day than with football’s finest? Fox is gearing up for a special presentation as the documentary All Madden sets its network debut for Saturday, December 25 and the newly unveiled trailer is teasing an all-star NFL roster of participants.

The documentary celebrates the impact of the legendary former football coach and sportscaster John Madden, who is still larger than life at 85. “Football is my life,” Madden says in the teaser, above. “It’s something that I say proudly, but it’s complicated.”

All Madden chronicles his beginnings, tracking his time as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978 and examines his impact on sportscasting, beginning with his run at CBS. The special also recognizes Madden’s footprint on the video game landscape with Madden NFL series of games.

“You can’t write the history of professional football without John Madden,” former Oakland Raider Howie Long noted in the trailer. And while the football community could have never imagined Madden in any other position that as a coach, they were ultimately proven wrong.

Following his retirement from coaching, Madden was invited to commentate on games as a sportscaster and he had a major realization following that new gig. “I knew after I did the first couple of games, that that’s what I wanted to do,” Madden says.

Striking up a working relationship with CBS, Madden recalls meeting his colleague Bob Costas during that time, saying with a laugh, “he looked like a 12-year-old kid.” But the comment is taken in by Costas with a laugh. As the trailer plays out, the documentary teases appearances by Madden’s family, coaches like Bill Belichick, and players such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Joe Montana, the latter of whom says Madden “made everyone want to watch football.”

Get a taste of what’s to come with the special documentary in the trailer, above, and prepare to take a walk down memory lane with Madden and other football greats this Christmas. And tune in following the documentary presentation for a matchup from Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns at 4:30/3:30c.

All Madden, Documentary Premiere, Saturday, December 25, 2/1c, Fox