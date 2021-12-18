‘Hawkeye’: Hailee Steinfeld on That Kingpin Reveal & Kate’s Reaction

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye, Season 1, Episode 5, “Ronin.”]

Hawkeye‘s nearing its finale as the Disney+ Marvel series prepares for an epic Rockefeller Center-set showdown, as teased by the show’s promos. In the meantime, fans are losing it over the reveal of Yelena’s (Florence Pugh) employer and her associate.

In the final moments from the penultimate episode, Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) is told by the Black Widow assassin that she was hired for a hit on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) by her mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga). Along with sharing this life-altering information with Kate, Yelena sends a photo of Eleanor with an associate that Clint says is the big bad he’s been worried about since the series kicked off… Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The character otherwise known as Wilson Fisk is also in charge of the Tracksuit Mafia and has a handle on much of New York City’s criminal circles. He also just happens to be a transplant from the former Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, hinting at the MCU’s integration of pre-existing characters that had otherwise not crossed over the film characters until now.

So, how is Kate feeling about this big reveal that her mother is the one who wants her hero Clint dead? Hailee Steinfeld tells TV Insider, “this piece of information, it doesn’t sit well, to say the least.”

In all honesty, Kate is going to feel quite betrayed by Eleanor’s actions and for a good reason. “Kate has now spent a lot of her time trying to protect her mother, Clint, and those around her,” Steinfeld says, adding, “those that she cares most about.”

How will those feelings of betrayal manifest? Fans will have to tune into the finale to find out. In the meantime, they can let their imaginations run wild.

Hawkeye, Season Finale, Wednesday, December 22, Disney+