‘Hawkeye’: 5 Theories Going Into the Season 1 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye Season 1.]

Hawkeye on Disney+ is wrapping up its action-packed mystery just in time for the holidays. But with the season finale quickly approaching, many bows still remain untied. Teaming up with superfan and wannabe hero Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) must work with his new protégé to clear the targets off their backs, all while facing the consequences of his turn as the vigilante Ronin

The show features no shortage of villains, from the Tracksuit Mafia and their vengeful leader Maya (Alaqua Cox), a.k.a. Echo, to Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova on a mission to kill Clinton for “causing” her sister, Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson), death. Even Kate’s mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) and soon-to-be stepfather Jack (Tony Dalton) are up to their fair share of sketchy activity that connects back to the season’s newly revealed big bad, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

So, what will happen in Hawkeye‘s finale episodes? Who owns the mysterious watch? Why do certain characters want others dead? Where does it fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole? Below, we’re taking a look at the most important questions that need to be answered by the end of Hawkeye Season 1.

Who Owns the Watch?

Among the series’ main mysteries lies one about the owner of a vintage Rolex watch from the wreckage of the Avengers Compound. The importance of the watch and its owner has yet to be revealed, but there have been several hints as to why it’s such a highly coveted item to the Tracksuit Mafia. Clint has previously described the watch as belonging to someone he used to work with, and that the watch contains evidence that will blow their cover. So who could its owner be? Some fans have speculated that Clint’s wife, Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) was once in the superhero business, either as a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Clint’s comic book wife and superhero Mockingbird, or even a spy. After all, Kate found a list of the Bartons’ names next to the watch in Maya’s apartment, so perhaps Laura retired from duty after marrying Clint to focus on keeping her identity and their family’s whereabouts a secret.

Why Did Kingpin Want Maya’s Father Dead?

Episode 5 officially revealed the identity of Maya’s “Uncle” and leader of the Tracksuits as none other than Kingpin from Netflix‘s Daredevil series. Clint’s confrontation with Maya that same episode also revealed that he did kill her father during his time as Ronin, but was hired to do so by an informant of Kingpin. Why would Kingpin want Maya’s father dead? This actually lines up very well with her comic book origin story. Like the show, Maya’s father worked under Kingpin, who took strong notice of Maya’s talent and copycat-like abilities. To use her for his personal gain and power, he kills her father to raise Maya to do his bidding. It isn’t until she learns the truth behind her father’s death that sets her down a heroic path, which is likely how she will end the season. Clint’s confession planted suspicion in her head, and with Kingpin officially in the game, the truth is bound to come out, thus perfectly setting up her upcoming Disney+ spinoff series.

Why Did Eleanor Hire Yelena to Kill Clint?

Eleanor Bishop has been suspicious all season, and now we know why. In Episode 5, Yelena reveals to Kate via text that it was Eleanor who hired her to kill Clint. In the episode prior, Eleanor makes a mysterious call after she confronts Clint about working with Kate, leaving a voicemail saying, “Could you call me back, please? It’s urgent.” Who did she call? As MCU fans know, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine presents the mission to Yelena in one of the Black Widow post-credits scenes. While we are unaware if Eleanor knows Valentina, it’s safe to assume that she acts as some sort of a middleman for assassins-for-hire. The person Eleanor most likely called is Kingpin, seemingly confirmed by the video Yelena sends Kate of the two of them. Eleanor could have contacted Kingpin to help eliminate Clint, and being the underworld mob boss he is, hired Yelena through Valentina’s services.

Who Killed Armand?

Kate and Clint’s mission of tracking down the killer of Armand Duquesne III (Simon Callow) has led them down several paths, but none that have brought them much closer to solving the mystery. So who killed Armand? Given his death by sword, the most likely candidate would be his nephew, Jack, who takes on the moniker of Swordsman in the comics. The show has already established his skills with a sword, particularly taking an interest in and stealing Ronin’s sword at the auction in Episode 1 and almost killing Clint with it at the end of Episode 3. Kate has suspected him as the culprit from the beginning, telling her mother, “Don’t you think it’s a little strange that the same night his uncle threatens you, he ends up murdered by sword?” While Jack may seem the obvious choice, Eleanor could be responsible, especially given that the murder took place after he threatened her before the auction. Both her and Jack’s connections to Kingpin and the Tracksuits put them at the top of the suspect list, but fans will have to wait a few more days to find out the truth.

Where Does Hawkeye Fit Into the MCU?

While the series takes place after Avengers: Endgame, some fans may wonder where it fits among Marvel’s other 2021 releases. Luckily, a line from Yelena in Episode 5 helps give some context as to its place on the timeline. When discussing which NYC locations she’d like to visit, she mentions the “new and improved” Statue of Liberty. Without giving away spoilers, trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home have featured the Statue of Liberty under construction with what appears to be the addition of Captain America’s shield. A first look clip of the movie also featured advertisements for Rogers: The Musical, as seen in the Hawkeye premiere. Those clues help pinpoint that Hawkeye most likely takes place after No Way Home. Since the season finale will air after the movie’s December 17 premiere, there’s a chance the episode could allude to the film’s events, rewarding dedicated Marvel fans who saw the movie opening weekend.

Hawkeye, Season 1 Finale, Wednesday, December 22, Disney+