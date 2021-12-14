Shakira Teams Up With NBC for ‘Dancing With Myself’ Competition Series

After spawning a viral dance challenge to her song “Girl Like Me,” global superstar Shakira is joining forces with NBC for the new competition series Dancing With Myself. The family-friendly showdown will follow teams of everyday people as they compete in a series of dance challenges in front of a live studio audience.

“Every week a new group of fun-loving dancers from all walks of life and of all ages compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience,” reads the series’ description.

“As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who wins Best Dancer of the Night and gets to take home the cash prize.”

📺💃 I have news! Dancing With Myself – coming soon to @nbc!! pic.twitter.com/Zipcpzr8MF — Shakira (@shakira) December 14, 2021

In addition to being a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Shakira is a bonafide pop superstar who has sold over 80 million records worldwide. She shared her excitement about the upcoming series, stating, “I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community.

She continued, “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Irwin Entertainment will produce the series for NBC with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio group. Shakira will executive produce alongside John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel, Ben Thursby-Palmer, and Jaime Levine.

Dancing With Myself, Series Premiere, TBA, NBC