‘Dancing With Myself’: What Did You Think of the Series Premiere? (POLL)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Dancing With Myself series premiere.]

NBC‘s latest reality competition series, Dancing With Myself, made its debut after the America’s Got Talent Season 17 premiere on May 31. Led by judges Shakira, Liza Koshy, and Nick Jonas and host Camille Kostek, the dance competition proved itself to be a fun and energetic new addition to the genre.

From professional dancers to weathermen and flight attendants to models, 12 contestants showed off their dance moves in brightly illuminated pods. The players all have a history of recreating viral dance trends on their social media accounts. Some of them pursue dance professionally, and some are self-taught who are just doing it for the love of it.

Each dance challenge was first taught by either Shakira, Koshy, and/or Kostek, briefly showing viewers what it’s like to take a dance class. (Dancers will find this especially fun, since the fundamentals of learning choreography isn’t something we frequently see on TV.) Then, the contestants performed the choreography in their pods, adding their own personal flare each time.

Wii Just Dance-like figures were projected in neon lights on the walls of the stage, seemingly to give the performers a visual reminder of the choreography in case they forgot. But none of them struggled with landing the moves.

Audience voting and judge commentary took place after every dance, with players eliminated each round. The audience voted for who they wanted to move forward, and then the judges could save a couple of players each round. The rounds and eliminations continued until there were two dancers left.

Those two dancers then showed off their own original choreography to the same song (in this episode, it was “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon). The audience voted for their preferred winner.

The final two were 16-year-old aspiring content creator Tyra Polke and Smac McCreanor, an Australian-born and Los Angeles-based dancer, comedian, and content creator. Tyra wowed the crowd with her high energy choreography complete with death drops and back tucks. And Smac’s incorporation of physical comedy into her routine was a crowd-pleaser throughout the episode.

In the end, Tyra took home the win! Her prize was $25,000. She also walked away being told by Shakira herself that she was a star and has a future as a professional dancer, should she choose to pursue it. All in all, it was a very fun and easy watch. And with just a 45-minute run-time and weekly winners, it seems like Dancing With Myself could continue to entertain us.

Dancing With Myself, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC