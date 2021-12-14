‘The Voice’ Live Finale, Part 1: Watch the 5 Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)

The Voice crowns its Season 21 champ tonight (December 14) and the Top 5 brought their A-Game to Part 1 of the Live Finale on Monday night.

The episode made way for two performances from each remaining competitor as well as a couple of other special moments. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton were joined by host Carson Daly for the pivotal episode as the Top 5 geared up for their final performances to impress viewers at home.

Kicking the evening off was Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia who revisited Olivia Rodrigo‘s library, this time tackling “Deja Vu” for her first performance of the evening. She was followed up by Team Blake’s Paris Winningham who delivered his own rendition of Billy Paul’s “Me and Mrs. Jones.”

Team Kelly’s other team members, Girl Named Tom tapped into their folksy side for a powerfully done version of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” Following the sibling trio was Jershika Maple, repping Team Legend and singing Mary J. Blige‘s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

In a brief break from the Top 5, Blake partook in some silly curling shenanigans with the U.S. Winter Olympic competitors and Kelly serenaded viewers with her holiday tune “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You).” Picking the progress back up was Team Blake’s Wendy Moten who took on Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” for her first performance of the night.

Picking the rotation back up is Kelly’s young star Hailey Mia who turns to another top artist for inspiration as she took on Billie Eilish’s “idontwannabeyouanymore.” For Paris Winningham’s second tune, he delivered a notable version of Chaka Khan and Rufus’ “Ain’t Nobody.”

Rounding out the rest of the performances were Girl Named Tom with The Foundations’ “Baby Now That I’ve Found You,” Jershika Maple with Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep,” and Wendy Moten with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz.

Below, we’re rounding up the night’s five best performances. Let us know your favorites in the comments section, and stay tuned for the Season 21 results as a winner is revealed in the December 14 episode.

Hailey Mia sings Olivia Rodrigo’s “idontwannabeyouanymore”

Wendy Moten performs Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know

Girl Named Tom sings Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain”

Jershika Maple performs Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep”

Paris Winningham sings Billy Paul’s “Me and Mrs. Jones”

The Voice, Season 21 Finale, Tuesday, December 14, 8/7c, NBC