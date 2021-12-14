‘The Afterparty’: Everyone’s a Suspect in the Full Trailer for Apple TV+’s Comedy (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Apple TV+‘s star-studded murder-mystery comedy, The Afterparty, from Oscar-winning duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord has arrived just in time before its January 28 season premiere.

Described as a genre-bending series, The Afterparty‘s first season is an eight-episode murder mystery set at a high school reunion. As characters recount events leading up to the victim’s death, each episode takes on a different tone and feel, aligning with their own unique view.

The fateful evening of questioning is led by Tiffany Haddish who is called to the scene of a coastal mansion where Dave Franco’s character meets an early demise by means of a large fall to the rocky shores. Helping her in the investigation is Search Party‘s John Early.

Among the suspects? The Afterparty‘s cast also includes Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou among others. In the trailer, below, viewers get a peek into the interrogations and the behavior of Franco’s character that could have motivated some of these individuals to act out.

The Afterparty is created by Miller who directs and serves as showrunner as well as executive produces with Lord through their production banner, Lord Miller. Joining Lord and Miller as an executive producer on the series is Anthony King. The show will launch with its first three episodes and will drop a new installment each Friday following January 28.

Don’t miss the fun, check out the full trailer, and tune into Apple TV+ early next year for this wacky new comedy.

The Afterparty, Series Premiere, Friday, January 28, Apple TV+