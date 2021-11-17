‘The Afterparty’ With Tiffany Haddish Sets Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Mark your calendars because Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date for its forthcoming star-studded murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty.

From duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the comedic geniuses behind films like 21 Jump Street and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty is slated to kick off on Friday, January 28, 2022, with three episodes. Season 1 is made up of eight installments that will drop once a week following the initial three-episode premiere.

Already teased in a previously-released trailer, The Afterparty stars Tiffany Haddish as a detective who is called in to investigate a murder that occurs at a high school reunion shindig. Joining Haddish in the show are costars Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco among others.

Described as a genre-defying series, The Afterparty unfolds in a unique way as each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening they’re being questioned about. Each installment will also utilize the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Created and directed by Miller who executive produces with Lord and Anthony King, is also joined by producer Aubrey Lee for The Afterparty which is part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal with Apple TV+.

The show joins Apple TV+’s growing slate of comedies that include titles such as Dickinson, Ted Lasso, and Mythic Quest. Don’t miss The Afterparty when it arrives early next year, check out the trailer below, and tune into Apple TV+ this January to see the murder mystery unravel.

