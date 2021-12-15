‘The Voice’ Crowns a Season 21 Champ: And the Winner Is…

The Voice unveiled its Season 21 winner on Tuesday night when the NBC talent competition concluded its latest chapter with a star-studded finale.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton helped usher the Top 5 into their final leg of the competition as several music superstars stopped by for moving promises. But before we reveal the night’s big winner, we’re taking a look back at all of the showstopping moments that lead to the announcement.

The evening was kicked off with a performance by Coldplay and a virtually present BTS who sang “My Universe.” They were followed by Hailey Mia and Kelly who reflected on the young singer’s journey with The Voice before they teamed up for their own rendition of Jasmine Thompson and Zedd’s “Funny.”

And the season couldn’t end without acknowledging the show’s most notable friendship between new coach Ariana and longtime panel member Blake. In a funny segment, Ariana auditioned to appear in Blake’s music video for “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

Keeping with the country theme, Walker Hayes took to The Voice stage to sing his viral hit “Fancy Like” before Paris Winningham looked back on his experience with coach Blake. Deviating from the country genre, Paris and Blake wowed the audience by singing The O’Jays’ “Love Train.”

Next, Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll made an appearance to promote their upcoming animated film Sing 2 and introduce Tori Kelly and Keke Palmer who sang “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” On par with the holiday theme, Jershika Maple and John’s duet for the night included the classic “O Holy Night.”

Shaking things up with a solo stage appearance was this season’s Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran who sang his single “Shivers.” Before making way for another performance, the finale included another funny bit involving Blake who created a commercial for his faux cologne, Nighttime Cammo, a name that was inspired by Ariana.

Following his holiday moment with Jershika, John took to the stage again for a duet with Carrie Underwood. Joining forces, the collaborators delivered a moving performance of their song “Hallelujah.” Afterwards, it was time for Girl Named Tom to look back on their journey as a sibling trio on the show with coach Kelly who accompanied them onstage to sing the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello’s “Leave Before You Love Me.”

Rounding out the Top 5 performances for the night was Blake’s Wendy Moten who dueted with her coach on Christina Aguilera‘s “Just a Fool.” Then, in a little reunion moment, former coach Alicia Keys returned to The Voice stage to share her new single “Old Memories.”

Continuing the night’s sillier bits, John took part in a segment with Ed Helms and Randall Park as they disagreed over forming an acapella group. And Kelly had challenges working with a GPS-like system voiced by her. As for their fellow coach, Ariana, she united with Kid Cudi to sing their new tune “Just Look Up” which is attached to their upcoming roles in Netflix’s star-studded movie Don’t Look Up.

Finally, it was time to unveil Season 21’s winner as the Top 5 convened on stage for the big moment led by host Carson Daly. In the end, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom was crowned as champions and was followed by second-place runner-up Wendy Moten, third-place runner-up Paris Winningham, fourth-place runner-up Hailey Mia, and fifth-place runner up Jershika Maple.

The Voice, Season 22, TBA, NBC