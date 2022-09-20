‘The Voice’: 6 Must-See Moments From the Season 22 Premiere (VIDEO)

The Voice got off to a strong start with its Season 22 premiere as the competition welcomed several talented singers on its first night.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and the newest member of the team Camila Cabello, fought for their favorite performers as they start building their teams. Only time will tell who will reign supreme in the end, but the first round of competitors suggests it will be a tight competition.

Below, we’re rounding up the evening’s best musical moments. Watch the performances and let us know who your favorite singer is so far this season in the comments section.

Morgan Myles sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

The 35-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee seemed like a sure bet for Team Blake, but when all of the coaches turned their chair for the soulful performer, she had the ball in her court. Ultimately, Morgan picked Team Camila for her journey.

Omar Jose Cardona performs Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

The 33-year-old hopeful from Orlando, Florida brought a unique sound to the stage that intrigued the coaches. A self-professed rocker, Cardona has performed as a background singer and has been the frontman of his corporate event company’s band. That star power connected with coach John Legend enough for the competitor to choose Team Legend after his Blind Audition.

Ian Harrison sings Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met”

The 20-year-old singer from Ohio brought his alternative indie sound to The Voice stage for an emotional Blind Audition dedicated to his father. Following the showstopping moment, the performer found a home with Team Gwen.

Orlando Mendez performs Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

This 26-year-old performer from Miami, Florida may have Cuban roots, but he brought pure country to The Voice stage. Despite his choice of genre, Orlando wasn’t swayed by Team Blake’s offer, instead opting for a spot on Team Camila.

David Andrew sings Harry Styles’ “Falling”

At 25, this hopeful from Gallatin, Tennessee has sung alongside various artists as a background performer, and this time around David’s taking center stage. His performance was so enchanting, he landed a spot on Team Legend.

Kate Kalvach performs Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”

Currently residing in Oklahoma, this 27-year-old singer captivated the audience with her moving performance to the point where she was left to decide between Teams Blake, Gwen, and Camila. Only time will tell which coach she’ll select as The Voice gears up for Night 2 of its Season 22 premiere. Stay tuned to see who she picks

The Voice, Season 22, Monday & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC