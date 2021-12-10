‘This Is Us’ Stars Tease Directing & Writing Credits in Final Season (PHOTO)

It’s never easy saying farewell, especially to a show as adored as NBC‘s This Is Us, but soon enough the long goodbye will begin as Season 6 kicks off on Tuesday, January 4, with a few special writers and directors on board.

Mandy Moore is the latest cast member to reveal her directing credit for the forthcoming final season as she took to social media to share the news. “I am eternally grateful to Dan Fogelman for changing my life in every way with #thisisus and in our final season, giving me the chance to helm a truly extraordinary episode of television,” the actress who plays Pearson matriarch, Rebecca, in the series.

Alongside the image of a This Is Us clapperboard with her name on it, Moore also revealed that the episode she’s directing is being written by David Windsor, Casey Johnson, and her onscreen daughter Chrissy Metz.

“I’ve always known we have the BEST CREW in the biz but this process has already given me a deeper understanding and appreciation of just how exceptional every single member of our crew is at their jobs,” the actress continued. “I’m doing my level best not to mess this up….”

Moore and Metz join many of their other series costars in creative positions both past and present. In previous seasons, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, and Jon Huertas have all put their best director foot forward for different episodes.

And Hartley teased Chris Sullivan’s first directing gig on the show via social media. “What a treat it was having my man in the DIRECTOR chair today. Day 1. Love it when great things happen to great people,” Hartley captioned an image of a clapperboard carrying Sullivan’s name.

Meanwhile, as previously teased, Susan Kelechi Watson is joining Metz on Season 6’s writing ranks with the follow-up to Beth’s origin story. “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” is just one of many things for viewers to look forward to in the epic final season of This Is Us. Stay tuned for more details as the episodes continue to take shape heading into the new year at NBC.

This Is Us, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC