‘This Is Us’ Star Susan Kelechi Watson Teases Beth Episode for Final Season

This Is Us fans may be suffering withdrawal symptoms since the show’s return won’t happen until midseason, but thankfully the stars are keeping viewers fed with behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and teases.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays fan-favorite character Beth Pearson, took to social media to share some exciting news regarding her role on the show. Posting a photo of a script for Season 6’s sixth installment, the title is revealed to be “Our Little Island Girl: Part II.” This is a reference to the Season 3 Beth-centric episode in which viewers got a peek into the character’s life starting from childhood and ranging to the point in time when she met Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Not only does the episode return to Beth’s central storyline, but Susan Kelechi Watson is an actual co-writer on the installment alongside Eboni Freeman. “Today baby takes her 1st steps,” Kelechi Watson teased in her caption, adding, “Episode 606 starts filming today.”

She goes on to thank Freeman and series creator Dan Fogelman, writing that she “couldn’t have done this without my fabulous co parent @ebonifreeman who also wrote Our Little Island Girl part 1. She is Queen. And the biggest shout out to Sir Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said ‘I know you wanna write… wanna write this episode?’ I meannnn.”

Also, according to Kelechi Watson’s script, Kevin Hooks, who previously helmed episodes like “The Waiting Room,” “R & B,” “A Hell of a Week: Part 1,” and “A Hell of a Week: Part 2,” will return to direct this episode.

In the first part of the Beth-centric story, Kelechi’s onscreen cousin Melanie Liburd and mother Phylicia Rashad were also integral, but it will remain to be seen if they’ll return as Zoe and Carol. Stay tuned for more news on the final season of This Is Us as the season continues to take shape at NBC.

