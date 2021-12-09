‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino & More Cast in Mike Flanagan Series

The cast for Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s next Netflix project, The Fall of the House of Usher, has been partially announced.

Flanagan, who has helmed titles such as Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House at the streamer, shared the news on social media, revealing that Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill are part of the initial casting. More names will be unveiled at a later time.

“We’re just a few weeks away from principal photography on The Fall of the House of Usher, @intrepid’s latest miniseries for @netflix,” Flanagan teased via Twitter. “Today, Executive Producer Trevor Macy and I are elated to unveil the first wave of our cast.”

A modern remix of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher is an epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy that will be told with the help of these incredible stars. News of the series was first shared in October following the release of Midnight Mass, Flanagan’s most recent horror show about a small island town that experiences a sudden religious fervor.

Among the roles these newly-announced cast members will play is Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty who will be portrayed by Langella. Meanwhile, McDonnell will step into the shoes of Madeline Usher, Roderick’s sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty.

Flanagan vet Gugino’s role hasn’t been unveiled at this time, but his Doctor Sleep collaborator Lumbly has been cast as Poe’s legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin. And keep an eye out for Hamill, whose character hasn’t been revealed yet, but Flanagan promises is “a character surprisingly at home in the shadows.”

Stay tuned for more casting as The Fall of the House of Usher takes shape at Netflix.

