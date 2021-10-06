Mike Flanagan Sets ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Limited Series at Netflix

Fresh off the success of his third series at Netflix, Mike Flanagan is setting his next project at the streamer with The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Netflix and Intrepid Pictures production created by Flanagan is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe. The Fall of the House of Usher marks the fifth series for Flanagan and Trevor Macy at Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal.

Their previous projects with the streamer include 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House, 2020’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the recently-released Midnight Mass, and the upcoming show The Midnight Club. This newest limited series has been given an eight-episode order.

Flanagan will split directing duties with Michael Fimognari as they both executive produce the series alongside Macy and Emmy Grinwis. This isn’t the first time Flanagan is taking literary inspiration to the horror television space.

Both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor were based on works by writers Shirley Jackson and Henry James. While Hill House took titular inspiration from Jackson, Bly Manor was inspired by The Turn of the Screw along with other works by James.

Flanagan previously helmed films like Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, both inspired by the works of Stephen King. And this time around, Poe’s gothic short story is the central inspiration for The Fall of the House of Usher. Stay tuned for updates on the project as it continues to take shape at Netflix and catch up with Flanagan’s library of titles on Netflix now.

The Fall of the House of Usher, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix