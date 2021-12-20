‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Will Wrap Up That Fallon Cliffhanger & Beto’s Assassination Plot

The Carringtons make a special appearance on Monday night as they head into Dynasty Season 5. Back-to-back episodes pick up from October’s shocking finale, when media mogul Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies, right) was gunned down by her evil assistant, Eva (Kara Royster). Now it’s touch and go at the hospital as Carrington patriarch Blake (Grant Show) waits by his daughter’s bedside.

“We get some great moments where he talks about how proud he is of her and how he can’t lose her,” says showrunner Josh Reims. “It’s a vulnerable side of Blake that we never really see.” That cliffhanger and the plot by jealous brother-in-law Beto (Geovanni Gopradi) to assassinate Blake will soon be wrapped up “in one way or another,” Reims promises.

In the Christmassy second hour, “we do things we don’t normally do,” Reims notes, but there’s still drama. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) is set to spend the holidays behind bars, accused of pushing the doctor blackmailing her son, Adam (Sam Underwood), from her penthouse to his death.

After tonight, the soap goes on hiatus until March, which is when “we find out what actually happened on [Alexis’] balcony,” Reims says. Until then, looks like orange is the new black for blondie!

Dynasty, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, December 20, 8/7c, The CW