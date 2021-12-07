Did the New ‘Bachelor’ Promo Spoil Clayton Echard’s Final 3 Women?

[Potential spoilers for The Bachelor Season 26]

Did we just find out who Clayton Echard’s Bachelor Season 26 final three are? In a promo shown during the December 6 episode of Bachelorette Men Tell All, it was teased that Echard will fall in love with three of his final women, possibly spoiling which trio of contestants make it to the end of the season.

Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe teased what could be “the most dramatic season ever,” and the sneak peek trailer certainly lived up to her statement. Giving a glimpse of what’s to come, Echard reveals that he has fallen for three of his contestants, stating, “I didn’t believe it could happen, but I’m in love with three women.”

In what promises to be an emotional and memorable rose ceremony, Echard shocks two women with some important information. “I just want you to know that what I’m about to say is not going to be easy to hear,” he tells them. “I want to be fully, fully transparent and I know it’s not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you.”

To no surprise, the women walk off heartbroken, with one questioning, “He’s in love with all three of us?” And though fans have yet to meet the women of Echard’s season, the trailer doesn’t hide who makes it through to that pivotal moment.

So, who are his potential final three? Based on the teaser, it appears contestants Gabby W., Genevieve P., and Rachel R. will win over Echard’s heart (see the full list of contestants here). In the video, we see him say “I love you” in a moment with Gabby, while Genevieve and Rachel are shown at the shocking rose ceremony. The trailer also shows Echard confessing his love to a blonde facing away from the camera, while the audio of his third declaration is shown over a clip with a different contestant.

While nothing can be confirmed until the season airs next year, many fans took to social media to express their upset over the trailer’s spoilers.

Well. Thanks for blowing the entire season of the bachelor on the Men Tell All. Now we know who’s making it to the end, so why watch now until we get to the final few weeks. — Gunslinger12 (@Gunslinger127) December 7, 2021

Great. Now I know everything, I don’t have to watch. This guy was a dud on the Bachelorette and he’s still a dud. pic.twitter.com/8N5wG1Ffu9 — OWS_ellie ॐ STOP FUNDING APARTHEID STATE ISRAEL! (@OWS_ellie) December 7, 2021

I refuse to believe they spoiled the top two in that teaser… it has to be some kind of frankenbitten two-on-one date… the producers can’t be THAT desperate… right? right??? #MenTellAll #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Cs2y9gGFrJ — Sard (@smickdon) December 7, 2021

The fact I didn’t have to go to Reality Steve to see who’s part of the final three is sending me. I can’t. Thanks for saving me time. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/yhvHiSgZ4f — ✨ (@justtmythoughtz) December 7, 2021

Bachelor Nation met Echard on Michelle Young’s current Season 18 of The Bachelorette, being sent home after a one-on-one date because of her stronger connections with other men. Luckily, the “puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold” is getting a second chance at love as he looks to find the right person for him. “I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. And I believe, more than anything, that my future wife is here,” he said in the Season 26 first look trailer.

The new season will see the triumphant return of the iconic Bachelor mansion setting, in addition to a brand-new host. Former Bachelor star and TV host Jesse Palmer will take over hosting duties after Chris Harrison’s exit from the franchise. Despite receiving mixed opinions from fans, the former NFL quarterback expressed his excitement over returning to Bachelor Nation, stating, “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

With January just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out if the trailer’s spoilers are true!

The Bachelor, Season 26 Premiere, Monday, January 3, 8/9c, ABC