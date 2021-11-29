Colton Underwood Docuseries ‘Coming Out Colton’: Netflix Releases Trailer (VIDEO)

Colton Underwood is opening up in the first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming documentary series, Coming Out Colton, set to premiere on December 3.

The six-episode series follows the former football player and Bachelor star as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.

“I didn’t want to be gay, and the main voices in my head were telling me, ‘You’ll get through this,'” Underwood says in the trailer (watch below) as he tries to reconcile his faith with his sexuality. Later in the video, he tells a friend that he never thought he would come out. “I thought I was going to die with this secret,” he admits.

Underwood also addresses his tumultuous relationship with Cassie Randolph, whom he met while on ABC’s The Bachelor. “I put a poor girl through a hell of my own insecurities,” he explains. Last year, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood for allegedly placing a tracking device on her car, harassing and stalking her, and showing up at her parents’ property.

The trailer also sees Underwood coming out to his father, as well as exploring what he’s looking for in a relationship. In addition, the reality star receives advice and encouragement from his friends, family, and football teammates.

“Everybody’s coming out stories are different, and I’m grateful to be able to add my story to the conversation,” Underwood states at the end of the clip.

Underwood came out as gay back in April during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I got to a place where I didn’t think I’d ever share [this and] I would have rather died than said I’m gay. Now I’m like the happiest I’ve ever been in my life, and that means the world to me,” he said at the time.

Coming Out Colton, Premieres, Friday, December 3, Netflix