‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad’s First Day With the Flight Go Team Gets Dangerous (VIDEO)

Remember that short period of time (on-screen, at least, thanks to the time jump) that Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) wasn’t working at Chastain in The Resident Season 5? Well, not only is he very much back, he’s also participating in Dr. Kit Voss’ (Jane Leeves) experimental Flight Go team program, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at him in the field in the December 7 midseason finale.

“Unknown Origin” takes Conrad and a fellow doctor, Kincaid Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne), to an accident site. A bus filled with a women’s softball team flipped over the guardrail and landed on a car. The passengers inside the car died instantly, and the firefighters have gotten everyone out of the bus except for one, who’s in critical condition. If they try to move her, she won’t make it. She’s pinned down with a penetrating abdominal injury, and the firefighters are running out of time to cut her out.

The top window is the only access point, and Kincaid immediately starts climbing up the bus. “So it’s like that, huh,” Conrad comments before following her into the bus. “It’s a good thing they called in the go team because this is definitely something EMTs couldn’t handle,” she says. He reminds her of the first rule of penetrating trauma — never pull out the object — but she insists they can handle the risk.

Watch the clip above for more, including a big cause for alarm at the end.

In addition to Conrad building a new relationship with Kincaid, “Unknown Origin” will see Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) working with Dr. Trevor Daniels (Miles Fowler) for the first time on a patient, one who has a mysterious fever. Meanwhile, everyone becomes suspicious of Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), who has asked Conrad to run tests, as he continues to hide a secret from the whole staff.

