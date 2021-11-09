KitBell fans have something to be very happy about when The Resident officially picks up after the three-year time jump with the sixth episode of its fifth season: Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) are together! And if you’ve enjoyed watching the build-up to their relationship, you’re going to love TV Insider’s exclusive featurette all about their relationship.

“The chemistry between Kit and Bell has been there since the beginning,” Greenwood says. “They’re both aware that there’s something there.” For Bell (who has come so far from Season 1), Kit became someone who “gave him the idea that there might be a place for him to be a better person.”

Bell has helped Kit as well, becoming “such a strength” and “someone to lean on” for Leeves’ character, she notes. And while it may not be easy to cross that line from friendship to romantic partners, it does seem to make sense, given, Leeves adds, “they’re sort of better together than they are apart, so it sort of makes sense for them.”

Watch the video above for more from Greenwood and Leeves, clips of Kit and Bell, and a fun behind-the-scenes moment.

Picking up after the time jump, “Kit and Bell will be the thing that everyone’s been asking for, our fun, loving older couple, the power couple of the hospital,” co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chapman told TV Insider. “We track what people say on TV Insider and different websites and Twitter, and they love Kit and Bell. They love the sophisticated back and forth, the will they, won’t they.

“And now they’re going to be a full-blown couple, but they’ll be a full-blown couple in a way that is not dissimilar to the way they’ve been for the past season or so,” he continued. “They still deal with each other’s foibles and issues. There’s still that sophisticated, fun, back and forth dialogue where they’re teasing and not always on the same side. We love that part of their relationship and don’t want to lose that.”

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox