‘And Just Like That…’ Teases Friends Old & New in Full Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max has unveiled a new trailer for its Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, teasing the return of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), along with friends old and new.

The ten-episode Max Original series is set to kick off with the first two installments on Thursday, December 9, and will roll out with one new episode each Thursday through February 3. From executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That… follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the reality of life and friendship in their fifties, something that’s even more complicated than it was in their thirties.

Along with the episode rollout and trailer, HBO Max also released the show’s key art featuring the ladies, the show’s title, and the promise that And Just Like That… is “a new chapter of Sex and the City.” Featuring in the trailer alongside Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are familiar faces such as Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big, David Eigenberg‘s Steve, Evan Handler‘s Harry, Mario Cantone‘s Anthony, and the late Willie Garson‘s Stanford.

The trailer also teases new ties being made within Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte’s bubble as lunch dates, chat sessions, and events make way for the introduction of Sara Ramírez‘s Che, Sarita Choudhury’s Seema, Nicole Ari Parker‘s Lisa, and Karen Pittman‘s Dr. Nya.

Catch the exciting teaser, below, and mark your calendars for the arrival of And Just Like That… on HBO Max this winter. Plus, catch up with the Sex and the City series and films on the streaming platform now for a refresh before this next chapter begins.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 9, HBO Max