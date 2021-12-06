Is [Spoiler] Dead on ‘Succession’? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 8, “Chiantishire.”]

We’ve seen the Roys at their (somewhat) best, but mostly their worst in HBO‘s hit series Succession, but the latest installment included some of the biggest lows for broken father-son duo Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

The penultimate episode of the third season saw the family travel to Italy in order to attend the wedding of Roy kids’ mom Caroline (Harriet Walter), and in the final moments it appears as though potential tragedy has struck. As most of the Roys deal with business matters, the ousted and depressed Kendall floats in the pool as his bored children begin to file into the house.

Defeated after a devastating dinner between Logan and himself, it appears that the man has given up the fight and will to live? Laying on his stomach already, Kendall allows himself to lean forward, and based on the bubbles exiting his nose, it would seem he’s taking in water on purpose.

Is it a suicide attempt? Or just a moment of release and letting go after Logan refused to buy Kendall out of Waystar and set him free? Or maybe he’s still thinking about the death he and Logan covered up in Seasons 1 and 2 that haunts him? Perhaps it’s all of those things, but one big question will linger until the finale episode, and that’s whether Kendall’s going to wind up dead or not.

A promo for the ninth episode of the season excludes Kendall from any of the teased action, but there is also no obvious heartbreak over a possible death either. Looks can be deceiving though. In the meantime, we want to hear from fans. Do you think Kendall is dead? Let us know your thoughts in the readers’ poll and comment section, below.

Succession, Season 3 Finale, Sunday, December 12, 9/8c, HBO