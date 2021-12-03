Sex and the ‘Harlem’ City, ‘Money Heist’ Finale, Higgins’ Secret on ‘Magnum,’ New Seasons of ‘Pen15’ and ‘Alex Rider’

Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver delivers an uptown twist on Sex and the City about four Black girl friends in Harlem. The addictive Spanish-language thriller Money Heist comes to an explosive finish. Magnum P.I.’s partner Higgins is on a secret mission, which doesn’t escape Magnum’s notice. Hulu’s whimsical Pen15 returns to finish its second season, and IMDb TV’s teen spy thriller Alex Rider is back for a second round of espionage mayhem.

Harlem

While many Sex and the City fans are eagerly awaiting next week’s launch of the series’ And Just Like That sequel, Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver delivers her own raucous ode to female friendship in New York—uptown style—with four Black BFFs. Harlem’s 10-episode first season introduces Meagan Good as Camille, an eager anthropology professor with a rocky love life and a devotion to her college pals: Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), an outspoken singer-actress who lives rent free with trust-fund fashion designer Quinn (Grace Byers); and Tye (Jerrie Johnson), a queer dating-app creator who’s seemingly ambivalent about love. The impressive guest cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy and Andrea Martin.

Money Heist

The pulse-pounding Spanish-language thriller that has taken the world by storm returns with its final five episodes. The action picks up from the September cliffhanger as the band of robbers reels from Tokyo (Ursula Corberó) seemingly blowing herself up along with the commandos who stormed their way into the Bank of Spain. Who will make it out alive?

Magnum P.I. (2018)

9/8c

Higgins (Perdita Weeks) should know better than to try to hide things from her partner Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), but he may get more than he bargained for when he shadows her while she’s on a secret mission to infiltrate a group looking to take down MI-6. Their buddy Rick (Zachary Knighton) has his own problems, struggling emotionally after an explosion claims the life of someone close to him.

PEN15

Season Premiere

The acclaimed “traumedy” resumes its second season, starring adult co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as versions of their adolescent selves, who continue to endure the most excruciating non-growing pains in seventh grade. (We’ve all been there, but many of us have repressed those memories.) Events including a bat mitzvah and a local “Walk for Cancer” set the stage for more painfully amusing existential crises.

Alex Rider

Season Premiere

Based on Eagle Strike, the fourth book in Anthony Horowitz’ young adult spy-thriller franchise, the second season plunges young Alex (Otto Farrant) back into the murky milieu of international espionage, when a friend’s journalist father is attacked by the man Alex thinks may have killed his uncle. It all leads to a plot to attack the Pentagon, involving a globally popular video game created by tech billionaire Damian Cray (Toby Stephens).

Chasing Ghislaine (8/7c, Investigation Discovery): Ripped from the headlines, a three-part special delves into the sordid history of Ghislaine Maxwell , the British socialist currently standing trial for sex trafficking and procuring victims for wealthy sexual predator, the late Jeffrey Epstein . The series follows the reporting of journalist Vicky Ward , who interviewed Epstein and two of his survivors of sexual abuse.

