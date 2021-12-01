‘Only Murders in the Building’ Is Filming Season 2, Adds Cara Delevingne to the Cast

If you can’t get enough of the true crime of Only Murders in the Building and can’t wait for Season 2, you’re in luck: Not only is there news about filming, but the Hulu Original has added to its cast for the new episodes.

Cara Delevingne has joined Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as a series regular, Variety reports. Her character, Alice, is “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.”

The first season followed Martin, Gomez, and Short’s characters (Charles, Mabel, and Oliver), three strangers who got to know one another over their love of true crime podcasts and started one of their own following a murder in their building. While they solved that crime — Jan (Amy Ryan) killed Tim (Julian Cihi) — they found themselves on the other side at the end of the Season 1 finale after they were found over landlord Bunny’s (Jayne Houdyshell) body. They were last seen in police custody and may or may not end up subjects of a true crime podcast themselves.

In addition to that casting news, December also kicks off with filming of Season 2, courtesy of a photo Martin shared of himself, Gomez, and Short on set on Twitter. “Our first day of shooting of Only Murders in the Building! We’re all happy to be back,” he wrote. Check it out below.

Our first day of shooting of “Only Murders in the Building!” We’re all happy to be back. pic.twitter.com/avTv3AF27a — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 1, 2021

Delevingne can also currently be seen in Carnival Row, which is returning for a second season on Prime Video.

