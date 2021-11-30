‘The Flash’ Is Bringing Back Robbie Amell in Season 8

Just as Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) is thinking she may be ready to put herself out there after losing her husband, Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), technically twice, she’s likely getting a blast from her past in The Flash Season 8.

Amell is appearing in two episodes following the five-part “Armageddon” event (the third episode airs November 30), Entertainment Weekly reports. Ronnie was first thought to be one of those who died in the particle accelerator explosion that kicked off the series. But instead, he became half of Firestorm with Dr. Martin Stein (Victor Garber) until Ronnie did die, sacrificing himself, in the Season 2 premiere. (Franz Drameh’s Jefferson “Jax” Jackson took his place in the Firestorm duo after that.) Amell was seen since, as the Earth-2 version of Ronnie in Season 2 and with the Speed Force taking Ronnie’s visage in Season 3 (his last appearance).

As for what brings Ronnie back this time, we’ll have to wait for any more details, but his first episode will be the 11th of the season. “Armageddon” ends on December 14, then The Flash will be taking a break until March 9 (on a new night, Wednesdays).

This event has been used to bring back past Arrowverse cast members, including Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh, Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara, Osric Chau, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh, The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh, and Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Neal McDonough. Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie is the only guest star currently on an Arrowverse show.

For now, we can only speculate, but given that he’s back for two episodes, it does seem safe to assume that it’s not just for flashbacks. (However, we also wouldn’t be surprised if we do get some Caitlin and Ronnie flashbacks while Amell is around to film them.) With no details out yet, we can’t even be sure that he’ll be playing Ronnie, giving Amell’s post-Ronnie’s death appearances and what the team still doesn’t know about the multiverse following “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Amell’s TV credits also include Upload, The X-Files, and The Tomorrow People.

