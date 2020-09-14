'The Dr. Oz Show' Renewed for Seasons 13 and 14

The Dr. Oz Show is returning for Season 12 this Monday, September 14 and along with a new set of episodes comes an exciting announcement.

The medical talk show is going to return for two additional seasons carrying it through Seasons 13 and 14, as the Fox Station Group renewed the Daytime Emmy-winning show. The daytime series, which will air through at least 2023, produced a number of original episodes during the height of the pandemic.

Dr. Mehmet Oz responded to the news in a statement, which reads, "I'm honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time."

Debuting in 2009, Dr. Oz hits on timely medical topics providing its audience with expert advice, while also engaging live guests.

"The lengths to which Mehmet Oz goes above and beyond for local stations is unmatched in the industry, so we're glad to be extending the show," said Frank Cicha, EVP Programming at Fox Television Stations. The talk show is produced by Zoco Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Don't miss new episodes of The Dr. Oz Show this season and in the years to come.