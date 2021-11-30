Starz Renews ‘Men in Kilts’ for Season 2 With Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish

Starz is hitting the road once again as the network renews Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, starring Outlander favorites Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Greenlit for a six-episode second chapter, this time around the men will explore New Zealand after highlighting the many beautiful locales of Scotland in Season 1. The docuseries developed by Heughan and McTavish is produced by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The actors serve as executive producers on the project alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Kevin Johnston, the latter of which also directs. Premiering earlier this year, Men in Kilts is a half-hour docuseries documenting Sam and Graham’s traveling adventures.

For Season 2, viewers can follow Sam and Graham along as they continue their immersive travel experience and revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while also diving into the country’s own history. Season 1 took the men on eight episodes worth of adventures that ranged from uncovering the history of Scotland’s clans and the Battle of Culloden to the intricacies of crafting a perfect dram of whisky.

Considering the hijinks these pals got into with Season 1, we can only imagine where Season 2 will find them. Sam and Graham are best known to fans of Outlander as Jamie Fraser and his uncle Dougal MacKenzie. And although Graham’s Dougal is no longer a part of the series, Sam’s role as Jamie continues on as Starz looks to the future with Season 6 of the hit fantasy poised to arrive on March 6, 2022.

Stay tuned for updates on Men in Kilts Season 2 and relive every fun moment from Season 1 on Starz right now.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Season 2, TBA, Starz