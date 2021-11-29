‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Promo Teases Boba’s Throne Takeover With Fennec (VIDEO)

Viewers are a mere month away from the arrival of Disney+‘s latest Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett and the streamer is giving them a first look at the action with a new clip and character posters.

After being teased in the Season 2 post-credits sequence of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) next chapter involves taking over the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Set to premiere Wednesday, December 29, The Book of Boba Fett will feature seven episodes which will drop on a weekly basis.

Returning to the sands of Tatooine, the legendary titular bounty hunter has Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side as he takes on the galaxy’s underworld. The new promo, below, teases Boba and Fennec’s efforts to take the throne for themselves.

“I am Boba Fett,” Morrison’s voice announces in the teaser, adding that he was “left for dead on the sands of Tatooine.” Now that he’s back, there’s no messing with this bounty hunter as plans to rule in a different way than his predecessor. “Jaba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect.”

The teaser also offers fans a glimpse at Jennifer Beals’ character along with some of the action they’ll be able to expect in the anticipated series from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

Catch the character posters featuring Boba and Fennec above, and watch the exciting new promo, below.

The Book of Boba Fett, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 29, Disney+