‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Teases More Action for Boba & Fennec (VIDEO)

It’s been just under a year since Disney+ announced The Book of Boba Fett, and now the streamer is giving viewers their first look at the latest Star Wars spinoff in a newly-unveiled trailer.

The action-packed preview hypes up the Lucasfilm project which follows the continued team-up of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fenne Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Set to begin exclusively streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 29, The Book of Boba Fett is the perfect way to end 2021 and begin the new year.

As teased in The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale end-credit sequence, this new series sees the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Taking the throne for themselves, some begin to question Boba’s motivations and role. “Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect,” he says in the teaser, attempting to put any apprehensions to rest. What follows in the trailer is a display of skill and badassery that’s nothing short of what fans have come to expect from Boba and Fennec.

Currently, no other headlining stars have been unveiled at this time beyond Morrison and Wen, The Book of Boba Fett is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Meanwhile, co-executive producers include Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian co-producing.

Don’t miss the fun, catch the exciting trailer, below, and make sure to tune into Disney+ this winter for the arrival of The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 29, Disney+