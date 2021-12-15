‘Station 19’: Will Andy & Sullivan Reach a ‘Boiling Point’ in the Winter Finale?

It’s a bittersweet Christmas for Station 19, the first since their firehouse brother Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) died in a gas line explosion. The episode’s title, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” will mean something different to each character—all at a crossroads, teases executive producer Kiley Donovan.

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) does “some soul searching” about her history with her mother and her future with estranged husband Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). “We’ll reach a boiling point,” Donovan reveals.

See Also How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits With Okieriete Onaodowan joining 'Jack Ryan,' see the roles that brought other Shondaland actors back to the small screen.

Vic (Barrett Doss) and her boyfriend Theo (Carlos Miranda) unpack the fact that Dean was in love with Vic. Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) share their excitement about adding a baby to their marriage, while Travis (Jay Hayden) isn’t quite sure how to feel about his boyfriend Emmett’s (Lachlan Buchanan) “grand gesture” gift. Ben (Jason George) bears the heaviest weight, having promised Dean that he and his resistant spouse Bailey (Chandra Wilson) would raise baby Pruitt if she were orphaned.

On top of all that, the team also has to save a father who is critically injured during his family’s holiday celebration. In the end, says Donovan, the hour “offers comfort and joy—and catharsis.”

Station 19, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC