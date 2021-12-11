‘Angel Falls Christmas’ & More Holiday Titles to Stream on Prime Video and IMDb TV

Season’s streamings! Prime Video’s free IMDb TV channel is providing a home for holiday programming with a wish list of Yule-themed movies, TV shows and specials.

Among the 80-plus titles are episodes of All in the Family, Mad Men, and Leverage as well as the service’s original competition special Play-doh Squished, hosted by Sarah Hyland. And of course, Die Hard and Die Hard 2, because, let’s face it, they are Christmas movies! Also on tap…

Angel Falls Christmas

A workaholic doctor (Jessica Lowndes) gets a spirited lesson in what matters most from an angelic stranger (Chad Michael Murray) in this 2021 movie. Available now

A Lot Like Christmas

In another new release, war breaks out between the owner of a small-town Christmas tree lot (Maggie Lawson, Lethal Weapon) and a corporate hottie (TV movie staple Christopher Russell) whose megastore wants to steal her customers. Available now

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Hanukkah gets its due in 2002’s musical cartoon about a mess of a fella (voiced by Saturday Night Live alum Sandler) redeemed by a kindly basketball ref. Available now