Anthony Anderson to Return to ‘Law & Order’ & Hugh Dancy Joins Cast

The highly-anticipated relaunch of NBC‘s Law & Order has cast its first returning star as Anthony Anderson is set to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. Meanwhile, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy joins the series in a new role as an assistant district attorney.

Anderson is the first former Law & Order star to officially sign on for the revival, though others from the original series are expected to feature. The black-ish actor and executive producer first joined the Dick Wolf franchise at the end of Season 18 and appeared until its cancellation after Season 20. According to Variety, he has agreed to a one-season contractual commitment.

Dancy, meanwhile, will be making his return to NBC after famously playing FBI profiler Will Graham in Hannibal between 2013-2015. His other TV credits include Showtime dramedy The Big C, Hulu drama The Path, Showtime spy thriller Homeland, and CBS All Access legal drama The Good Fight. He will next be seen in the feature Downton Abbey: A New Era, due in theaters in March 2022.

In September, it was revealed that the popular police procedural and legal drama would return for a 21st season. The show, which debuted in 1999, originally aired its series finale in 2010 after 450+ episodes. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine,” Wolf said in a statement at the time of the revival announcement.

Wolf will executive produce the new season alongside Rick Eid (who will also serve as writer and showrunner), Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski. A premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, Anderson can be seen in the award-winning ABC sitcom black-ish, in which he stars and produces. He also executive produces the show’s spinoffs, grown-ish and mixed-ish, as well as hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth and prank show House Haunters.

Law & Order, Season 21 Premiere, TBA, NBC