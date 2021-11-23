6 Questions We Have After ‘La Brea’ Season 1’s Penultimate Episode

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 1 Episode 9 “Father & Son.”]

For La Brea Season 1’s penultimate episode, the NBC drama gave us some information about Ella, proposed a way for the Harris family to be reunited, and awkwardly revealed Eve (Natalie Zea) and Levi’s (Nicholas Gonzalez) affair to her son Josh (Jack Martin).

While some (Josh) had trouble believing Rebecca’s (Ming-Zhu Hii) claim that Isiah (Diesel La Torraca) is Gavin (Eoin Macken), they couldn’t risk not making sure he gets through the portal to 1988 to set him on his path to meet Eve, so their kids will be born. It’s on their way to do that that Isiah incorrectly identifies Levi as Josh’s dad. Josh puts the pieces together and confronts Levi, after Silas and his people have captured them to trade for Isiah. While he understands his mom’s side, Gavin “was your best friend,” he reminds Levi. Ouch.

Meanwhile, up top in the present day, Ella struggles to believe anything Gavin has to say about their past until she, too, has memory flashes and he brings her a stone matching one she’s drawn. As she’ll come to remember, she’s actually Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos), and fortunately, she kept the jacket she wore when she came through the portal. In it is a map Rebecca tore from Silas’ notebook, one that contains locations of sinkholes — including one opening the next day in Seattle.

Speaking of the portal Lilly and Isiah will come through, the rest of the survivors in 10,000 B.C. have a decision to make. Who’s going to go back to 1988? Who will stay to find a way back to their time?

And now, we have several questions heading into the finale.

Will Isiah and Lilly Make It Through the Portal?

They did in the past, hence them being Gavin and Ella as adults. But that could always change, and with a second season already picked up, it’s entirely possible that something goes wrong that requires them to find another portal.

Where Will the Seattle Sinkhole Portal Lead?

Will it take whoever falls through to 10,000 B.C. and where the survivors of La Brea’s sinkhole are in the timeline? Or might those who fall in end up in one of the other villages that Paara (Tonantzin Carmelo) mentioned? Or could whoever goes through find the La Brea camp, only a significant amount of time will have passed?

Will Gavin and Izzy Plan to Go Through the Portal at the Seattle Sinkhole?

There’s no way that Gavin isn’t going to try to use that sinkhole to get to his family. But last time, he was going with Rebecca on the plane and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) stayed behind. Might she decide — or have the decision made for her — to go with him?

Who Else Will Go through the Portal to 1988?

That’s the decision everyone has to make. Will some, like Veronica (Lily Santiago), use this as an opportunity for a fresh start? Could Eve or Josh, perhaps not having a choice, go through and surprise Gavin and/or Izzy by coming to the sinkhole in Seattle, having aged 30 years?

Will There Be a Harris Family Reunion?

Whether in 10,000 B.C. or 2021 or sometime else, will any of the Harris family that hasn’t seen each other since the premiere — or before it — be together again by the end of the finale?

Who Is Silas, and Where Did He and Isiah Come From?

Isiah told Eve that he and his grandfather arrived a few years ago, but he wasn’t allowed to talk about where he’s from. Silas told Paara they fell through another sinkhole and Isiah’s parents didn’t survive the fall, but that seems to be a lie. And why does he have that notebook with that map of the sinkholes? How do he and Rebecca know each other?

La Brea, Season 1 Finale, Tuesday, November 30, 9/8c, NBC