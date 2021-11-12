‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Following the success of freshman drama La Brea this fall, NBC has officially renewed the sci-fi drama for a second season. The series currently ranks as the #1 new show among the 18-49 demographic and has racked up over 47 million viewers across both network and digital platforms.

La Brea follows a Los Angeles family that’s split apart after a mysterious and massive sinkhole opens, consuming hundreds of people and buildings in the process. Eve (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survive the incident but wake up to find themselves in a new, primeval land. As they band together with fellow sinkhole victims to survive, those above the surface attempt to unlock the incident’s secrets to bring their loved ones back home.

The pilot from writer and executive producer David Appelbaum garnered 19.8 million viewers. La Brea also stars Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos, and Josh McKenzie.

With a few more episodes until the end of the season, the sinkhole gang must continue to find a way back home before time runs out and the portal to the present closes forever, trapping them.

La Brea is the first freshman series to get a second-season pickup at any of the major broadcast networks. CBS series NCIS: Hawaii, FBI: International, and Ghosts have all received full-season orders, as has ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot.

La Brea, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC