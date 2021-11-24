‘The Voice’ Unveils Its Top 10 Singers in Latest Live Show (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Season 21 competition is heating up as America’s vote determines the Top 10 competitors who will continue to move forward.

The hopefuls from teams helmed by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton took to the stage for the live show to hear the results following their Monday night performances. Among the first contestants saved were Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti and Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia.

Before more results were shared, Ariana joined her team members Holly Forbes and father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen for a unique rendition of Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney‘s “FourFiveSeconds.” Following the fire-side performance, more competitors were saved from eliminations including Team Blake’s Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten, and Lana Scott along with Holly Forbes, and Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom.

During another musical break, Blake joined his team members Wendy, Paris, and Lana for their version of the Four Tops’ “Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch).” In a bit of scary live moment, Wendy took a little spill on stage, but a follow-up with the contestant reassured viewers that she’s doing just fine. With Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado and Gymani, Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, and Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen in the hot seat, it was soon time for the bottom two to be revealed.

Ultimately, America chose to save Jeremy and Jershika, leaving Gymani and Jim and Sasha Allen to perform against each other for the instant save vote by viewers (see them below). In the end, Jim and Sasha Allen were saved as they round out Season 21’s Top 10.

Gymani sings Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good”

Jim and Sasha Allen perform Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up”

What did you think of the results? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more from The Voice as Season 21 continues on NBC.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC