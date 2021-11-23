‘The Voice’: Watch the Top 11’s Must-See Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice is less than a month away from signing off for the season and the competition is fiercer than ever as the Top 11 performed for America’s vote.

Helping prepare the team members for their time in the spotlight, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton were aided by the fans for this special week. Honoring viewers, the evening’s festivities included introductions for competitors by fans as well as song selections made by the show’s avid followers.

Among the show’s remaining hopefuls are Team Blake’s Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, and Paris Winningham, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Jeremy Rosado, and Hailey Mia, Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes and Jim and Sasha Allen, and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti.

Each of them took to the stage one at a time after opening up about the ways in which people back home are showing support during the competition. With everything from signage to community love, the competitors began to feel the impact they’re having on the audience.

Out of the remaining Top 11, we’re rounding up some of the night’s best moments, below.

Team Blake’s Wendy Moten sings Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love”

Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom performs Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine”

Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes sings Heart’s “Alone”

Team Kelly’s Gymani performs Rihanna’s “Diamonds”

Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen sing Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”

Team Blake’s Paris Winningham performs Bill Whithers’ “Use Me”

Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia sings Sia’s “Elastic Heart”

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC