‘The Voice’ Top 10 Perform: Watch 7 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)

Season 21 of The Voice is nearing its final stretch as the Top 10 took to the stage for a round of performances during Challenge Week.

Each performance was crafted by the competitor’s coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton as songs were selected to challenge their usual styles. The two-hour installment kicked things off with Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes who was followed by the remaining top contestants including Wendy Moten, Jeremy Rosado, Jershika Maple, Lana Scott, Joshua Vacanti, Jim and Sasha Allen, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

The evening’s high-stakes performances were broken up by a presentation by special guests Måneskin who performed a Medley of “Beggin'” and “Mammamia.” As the Top 10 entertained viewers at home, they were also vying for America’s Vote which could determine their fate as the competition is narrowed down to a Top 8 in the November 30 episode.

Along with the singing, this week’s performances also made way for the reveal that Wendy, who fell during one of the prior week’s episodes, has suffered from a broken elbow and fractured wrist. Despite the health setback, Wendy continued her quest for The Voice‘s top honors in this latest episode.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the night’s best must-see moments ahead of the revealing vote in Tuesday’s broadcast. And let us know who your favorite Top 10 singer is in the comments section below.

Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes sings Donna Summer’s “Last Dance”

Team Blake’s Wendy Moten performs Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”

Team Legend’s Jershika Maple sings Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun”

Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen perform “Stay” by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko

Team Blake’s Paris Winningham sings Lonestar’s “Amazed.”

Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia performs Kelsea Ballerini’s “Peter Pan”

Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom sings Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida”