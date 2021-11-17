‘The Voice’ Unveils Top 11: Watch the Instant Save Performances (RECAP)

The Voice‘s Top 13 has become a Top 11 as America’s vote determined who will move forward as the live episodes continue on NBC.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton faced the possibility of losing their talented team members as host Carson Daly unveiled the results from the vote. The evening kicked off with the first round of safe competitors including Team Kelly’s trio Girl Named Tom, Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, and Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes.

Between result reveals though, the evening made way for a few special performances including a group serenade from John Legend and his team members. Following an exciting rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” it was time for more results.

Next in the lineup of saved competitors were Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia along with Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti, Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen, and Team Blake’s Paris Winningham.

Taking another break in the evening’s reveal slate, Kelly Clarkson and her team took to the stage for a special moment singing John Legend’s own “You Move, I Move.” Following the performance, Carson revealed that Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado and Team Blake’s Lana Scott were among the night’s safe competitors.

This left Team Legend’s Shadale, Team Kelly’s Gymani, and Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank who sang for America’s instant save vote. Ultimately, Team Kelly’s Gymani reigned supreme, joining the evening’s voted-in competitors as Shadale and Ryleigh were left to return home.

Below, see their performances and stay tuned to see which singers will make it beyond the Top 11 in next week’s episodes of The Voice.

Team Legend’s Shadale sings Faith Hill’s “Breathe”

Team Kelly’s Gymani performs Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love”

Team Ariana’s Ryleigh Plank sings Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman”