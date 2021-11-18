‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’: Apple TV+ Releases First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey is bringing seasonal cheer in the first-look trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Set to debut globally on Friday, December 3, the highly anticipated event will include the first and only performance of Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” The superstar singer will be joined by Kirk Franklin and Khalid as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world.

In addition to the new single, Carey will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan-favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” A repeat airing of last year’s smash hit Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will follow the new special.

Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! 🎄✨☃️ #TheMagicContinues pic.twitter.com/Niu6g41XJR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021

The trailer sees Carey performing in a sparkly gold dress on a set that looks like something out of The Great Gatsby. She’s accompanied by Khalid and Franklin, who are decked out in lavish red suits, as well as high-energy dancers and a backing band.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will also feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, where they will discuss favorite holiday moments along with Carey’s 10-year-old-twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The “We Belong Together” hitmaker will also celebrate her beloved holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The special is executive produced by Carey, alongside Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. Joseph Kahn, a world-renowned director of music videos and films (Bodied Detention), is on board as director and will also serve as an executive producer.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, Friday, December 3, Apple TV+