Mariah Carey Returns to Apple TV+ With ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ (VIDEO)

The holiday season just got started! Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey is returning to Apple TV+ with an all-new special event, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

The festive spectacular is set to debut globally on the streamer in December. It will feature the first and only performance of Carey’s new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin.

Following this performance, fans can watch Carey’s star-studded, Emmy-nominated hit, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which debuted in 2020. The special, directed by Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola, saw Carey help Santa Clause save the day from a potential Christmas crisis. Guest stars included Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is executive produced by Carey, alongside Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. It is directed by Joseph Kahn, a world-renowned director of music videos and films (Bodied Detention); he also serves as executive producer on this year’s special.

Carey officially kicked off the holiday season on her Instagram this past Sunday (watch the video below). At the stroke of midnight on Halloween night, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer took a giant candy cane and smashed pumpkins as her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played in the background.

The three jack-o’-lanterns were carved with the words “It’s Not Time.” Carey then destroyed the one in the middle so that the sentence then read, “It’s Time.” She also posted a clip of her upcoming holiday single, which you can listen to below.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, December, Apple TV+