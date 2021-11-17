‘Monarch’ Poster: Anna Friel Stands in Susan Sarandon & Trace Adkins’ Shadow (PHOTO)

In Fox’s new midseason drama, Monarch, the Romans reign over country music — and so it makes sense they do the same in the poster, which TV Insider is exclusively unveiling.

As seen in the full version below, Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon, who play reigning King of Country Albie Roman and his tough-as-nails wife, the Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, loom over Anna Friel, who plays the heir to the crown, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman. “Country is their kingdom,” reads the tagline.

In Monarch, Albie and Dottie have created a music dynasty. But while their family’s name may be synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy — and ensure her own quest for stardom. The drama premieres on Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship (at 10/9c). It then moves to its regular time slot on Tuesday, February 1, at 9/8c following The Resident winter premiere.

The cast also includes Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, Emma Milani, Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell, Callum Kerr, Kevin Cahoon, Eva Amurri, Reshma Shetty, Damon Dayoub, and D.W. Moffett.

Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers on Monarch are showrunner Michael Rauch, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and top music manager Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and serve as an executive producer on the premiere. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer. The series will feature original music and covers.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 30, 10/9c, Fox