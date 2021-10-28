‘Monarch’: Fox Releases Teaser For Susan Sarandon Country Music Drama (VIDEO)

Susan Sarandon‘s Dottie Cantrell Roman is trying to keep her family’s country music legacy alive in the first trailer for Fox’s Monarch.

“This is our chance to show the world that the Roman family legacy will continue beyond me,” Dottie says at the start of the teaser (watch below), which premiered on Wednesday night during Game 2 of the 2021 World Series. The clip then introduces the star-studded cast, which includes country star Trace Adkins, Marcella actress Anna Friel, and singer Beth Ditto.

Monarch, created, written, and executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. It revolves around reigning King of Country Albie Roman (Adkins) and his insanely talented but tough-as-nails wife, Dottie, and their country music dynasty.

However, despite a career built on authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign at the top is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Josh Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Ditto).

The series is set to premiere with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship. Subsequent episodes will air on Tuesdays, starting from February 1.

Also appearing in the show are Meagan Holder (Unreal), singer Inigo Pascual (ASAP), Martha Higareda (Queen of the South), Emma Milani (Solve), Adam Croasdell (Preacher), Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri (Undateable), and Tony Award winner Faith Prince (Melissa & Joey).

Michael Rauch (Royal Pains) serves as showrunner, and he will also exec produce alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and top music manager Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment). Jason Ensler (The Passage) is on board as director, while Adam Anders is the show’s executive music producer. The series will feature original music and covers.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 30, 2022, FOX