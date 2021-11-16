‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer: Leo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Contend With Armageddon (VIDEO)

A new trailer for Adam McKay‘s satire Don’t Look Up has arrived featuring a very frazzled Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two actors star as astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy, who together discover a comet headed straight for Earth on a devastating collision course.

Surely the people will listen, right? Well, no one seems to care, especially President Orlean (Meryl Streep), who along with her son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), believes it’s better to “sit tight and assess.”

“This is the worst news in the history of humanity,” Dr. Mindy laments, “they just blew us off!” But Kate is already making a plan, suggesting they leak the information to the public in hopes that someone will try to come up with a way to circumvent disaster.

The hard part is trying to warn mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest without causing mass hysteria. It’s tough keeping a lid on their panic though, especially when they stop by The Daily Rip, a morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry) who are indifferent to Kate’s negative outburst.

“There’s a 100 percent chance that we’re all going to die!” she exclaims on air. The film follows the news cycle and public attention as everyone contends with the fact that there are only six months until the comet is expected to hit.

Along for the ride with DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill, Blanchett, and Perry are costars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley.

Catch the trailer, below, and don’t miss Don’t Look Up when it arrives on Netflix this December.

Don’t Look Up, Movie Premiere, Friday, December 24, Netflix