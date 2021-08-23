Netflix Unveils Fall Movie Slate: ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ & More
Netflix is gearing up for some big movie premieres over the next few months and we now have a peek at the schedule.
Whether you’re looking for drama, comedy, or family fare, there’s something for everyone this fall, and while many of these flicks will stop in theaters before arriving on Netflix, there will be plenty of time to watch from the comfort of home. Among some of the noteworthy titles to look forward to are The Harder They Fall, an all-Black western featuring Regina King, Idris Elba, and Jonathan Majors, as well as tick, tick…BOOM! from Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield.
Plus, The Lost Daughter with Olivia Colman and Paul Mescal, Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead follow-up Army of Thieves, and more are also on the way as the weather cools down. See the full lineup, below.
September
September 2
Afterlife of the Party
September 3
Worth
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
September 10
Kate
September 15
Nightbooks
Schumacher
September 22
Intrusion
September 24
The Starling (in theaters Septembr 17)
My Little Pony: A New Generation
September 29
Sounds Like Love
No One Gets out Alive
October
October 1
The Guilty (in theaters September 24)
Diana: The Musical
October 6
There’s Someone Inside Your House
October 20
Found
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
October 29
Army of Thieves
October TBA
Hypnotic
Fever Dream
November
November 3
The Harder They Fall (in select theaters October 22)
November 5
Love Hard
November 10
Passing (in select theaters October 27)
November 12
Red Notice
November 19
tick, tick…BOOM! (in select theaters November 12)
November 24
Bruised (in select theaters November 17
Robin Robin
November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
November TBA
7 Prisoners (in select theaters)
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
The Princess Switch 3
December
December 1
The Power of the Dog
December 3
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
December 10
The Unforgiveable (in select theaters November 24)
Decmeber 15
The Hand of God
December 24
Don’t Look Up (in select theaters December 10)
December 31
The Lost Daughter (in select theaters December 17)
December TBA
Back to the Outback
Mixtape
Single All the Way