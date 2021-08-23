Netflix Unveils Fall Movie Slate: ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ & More

The Harder They Fall

Netflix is gearing up for some big movie premieres over the next few months and we now have a peek at the schedule.

Whether you’re looking for drama, comedy, or family fare, there’s something for everyone this fall, and while many of these flicks will stop in theaters before arriving on Netflix, there will be plenty of time to watch from the comfort of home. Among some of the noteworthy titles to look forward to are The Harder They Fall, an all-Black western featuring Regina King, Idris Elba, and Jonathan Majors, as well as tick, tick…BOOM! from Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield.

Plus, The Lost Daughter with Olivia Colman and Paul Mescal, Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead follow-up Army of Thieves, and more are also on the way as the weather cools down. See the full lineup, below.

September

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

September 3

Worth

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

September 10

Kate

September 15

Nightbooks

Schumacher

September 22

Intrusion

September 24

The Starling (in theaters Septembr 17)

My Little Pony: A New Generation

September 29

Sounds Like Love

No One Gets out Alive

October

October 1

The Guilty (in theaters September 24)

Diana: The Musical

October 6

There’s Someone Inside Your House

October 20

Found

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

October 29

Army of Thieves

October TBA

Hypnotic

Fever Dream

November

November 3

The Harder They Fall (in select theaters October 22)

November 5

Love Hard

November 10

Passing (in select theaters October 27)

November 12

Red Notice

November 19

tick, tick…BOOM! (in select theaters November 12)

November 24

Bruised (in select theaters November 17

Robin Robin

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

November TBA

7 Prisoners (in select theaters)

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

The Princess Switch 3

December

December 1

The Power of the Dog

December 3



Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

December 10

The Unforgiveable (in select theaters November 24)

Decmeber 15

The Hand of God

December 24

Don’t Look Up (in select theaters December 10)

December 31

The Lost Daughter (in select theaters December 17)

December TBA

Back to the Outback

Mixtape

Single All the Way