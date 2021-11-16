Epix Lands ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight

Steven Knight‘s (Peaky Blinders) new, six-part limited series, SAS: Rogue Heroes, has found a home in the U.S., as the drama is set to land on Epix.

The network reached a deal with distributor Banijay Rights for the series, which is produced by Knight’s company Nebulastar and the Banijay-backed Kudos. It is based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name and tells the story of how the Special Forces Unit (the SAS) was formed during World War II.

Sex Education star Connor Swindells stars in the lead role as David Stirling, an eccentric young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise goes wrong. Disillusioned with traditional commando units, Sterling comes up with a radical plan that goes against all accepted modern warfare rules.

In addition to Swindells, the cast also includes Jack O’Connell (The North Water), Dominic West (The Wire), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), César Domboy (Outlander), and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love).

“Steven Knight and Kudos have created a gripping historical drama that complements Epix’s lineup of elevated, cinematic storytelling,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix and MGM Scripted Television. “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Banijay Rights to give this series an exclusive home on Epix for the American audience.”

Tom Shankland (The Serpent) serves as director on the series, with Stephen Smallwood (Patrick Melrose) on board as producer. It is executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

“SAS: Rogue Heroes is a masterstroke of a series from the visionary Steven Knight, packed with a stellar cast who bring this fantastic story to life,” stated Matt Creasey, EVP sales, co-productions and acquisitions at Banijay Rights. “We are thrilled that Epix have come on board to take this fantastic drama to a wider U.S. audience.”

SAS: Rogue Heroes, TBA, Epix